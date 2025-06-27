Misa was the second overall pick by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Misa is the top pivot in the 2025 draft class, even if he has just one full season in the role. He dominates one-on-one because of his speed, skill and smarts, and his cerebral nature helps him both pick apart opponents with seam plays and slip into quiet places where his shot is off his stick before goalies can react. Misa led the OHL with 134 points, including 62 goals, and his two-way game grew enough for him to shake the one-dimensional tag. His scoring prowess in the OHL had his name mentioned with the likes of Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid, but he's neither of those guys. Misa can be a strong two-way, first-line pivot in the vein of Jack Eichel and Dylan Larkin, but there's also a long list of Selke winners over the last 15 years that he could become. He's young, so he's a few years away. He's going to be very good when he arrives. And he'll be a great complement to Macklin Celebrini in San Jose.