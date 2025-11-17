Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Monday that Misa (lower body) is slated to miss more than two additional weeks, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Misa landed on injured reserve Nov. 6, and he was considered week-to-week when the move was made. He doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return, but Warsofsky indicated Monday that Misa is behind Jeff Skinner (lower body), who is set to miss approximately two weeks. As a result, Misa isn't expected to be in the mix to return until at least early December.