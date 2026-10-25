Misa scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Misa has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 19-year-old center is holding onto a middle-six role and power-play time, but his offense has been more streaky than consistent to begin the year. He's at two goals, four assists, 12 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating over 12 appearances, putting him on roughly the same per-game pace he had when he logged 21 points over 45 outings as a rookie last year. Misa's long-term potential is fine, but it would be nice to see a little more out of him in his second season.