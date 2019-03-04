Haley contributed to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks with a pair of assists Sunday.

The winger, who's better known for his physicality, has his first two points in his second sting with the Sharks. Haley's totals are at five points in 30 games between the Panthers and Sharks this season. Haley previous had 13 points in 78 contests over three seasons with the Sharks from 2014 to 2017. He's not expected to be a fantasy contributor.