The Sharks claimed Haley off waivers from the Panthers on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Haley spent three years in the Sharks' organization from 2014-15 to 2016-17, recording a career-high 12 points over 58 games with the club in his final campaign. The veteran winger will provide some depth up front for San Jose with a four-game road trip on the schedule, but he's unlikely to do enough to warrant fantasy consideration.