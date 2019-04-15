Haley (ankle) was labeled day-to-day headed into Game 4 versus Vegas on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

At best, Haley should be considered a game-time decision, though he would likely need to take part in Tuesday's game-day skate first. Thus far the winger is averaging a paltry 6:06 of ice time in the playoffs, which will limit his opportunities and give him low-end fantasy value, assuming he returns for Game 4. Joonas Donskoi figures to have the inside track on Haley's spot in the lineup, though Lukas Radil will no doubt get some consideration.