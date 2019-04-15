Sharks' Micheal Haley: Considered day-to-day
Haley (ankle) was labeled day-to-day headed into Game 4 versus Vegas on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
At best, Haley should be considered a game-time decision, though he would likely need to take part in Tuesday's game-day skate first. Thus far the winger is averaging a paltry 6:06 of ice time in the playoffs, which will limit his opportunities and give him low-end fantasy value, assuming he returns for Game 4. Joonas Donskoi figures to have the inside track on Haley's spot in the lineup, though Lukas Radil will no doubt get some consideration.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...