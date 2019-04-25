Haley (ankle) isn't expected to be ready for Friday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Haley's absence shouldn't be of much concern from a fantasy standpoint given his limited ice time and production, but the Sharks will lose out on some physical play (32 hits over 19 games). The Sharks are dealing with a number of injuries up front, so they may be forced to recall reinforcements from the minors or roll with an extra defenseman in Game 1.