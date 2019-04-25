Sharks' Micheal Haley: Doubtful for Game 1
Haley (ankle) isn't expected to be ready for Friday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Haley's absence shouldn't be of much concern from a fantasy standpoint given his limited ice time and production, but the Sharks will lose out on some physical play (32 hits over 19 games). The Sharks are dealing with a number of injuries up front, so they may be forced to recall reinforcements from the minors or roll with an extra defenseman in Game 1.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...