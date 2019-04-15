Sharks' Micheal Haley: Leaves game with ankle issue
Haley (ankle) left Sunday's game versus Vegas after taking a puck off his left ankle, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports
While there's been no word on the severity of the injury, the early signs are not encouraging, as Haley needed to be helped off the ice and down the tunnel, unable to put any weight on his left ankle after using it to block a shot. It would appear as though Haley's playing status for Tuesday's game is very much in doubt.
