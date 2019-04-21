Sharks' Micheal Haley: Missing third straight game
Haley (ankle) is not in Sunday's lineup for Game 6 in Vegas, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Haley hasn't played since Game 3 but averaged just over six minutes of ice time in the first three games of the postseason. It's unclear what his status will be for Tuesday's potential Game 7 matchup.
