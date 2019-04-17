Haley (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Haley played in the first three playoff games, and although he didn't contribute offensively, he did dish out eight hits and block three shots. He's still considered day-to-day, so he'll look to re-enter the lineup in Game 5 on Thursday.

