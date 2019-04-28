Haley (ankle) will suit up for Sunday's Game 2 tilt against Colorado, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Haley has missed the last five games with his ankle injury and did not score a point in the first three games this postseason. However, he scored his lone goal as a Shark in the team's final regular season game, a home contest against Colorado. Dylan Gambrell will be bumped from the lineup.

