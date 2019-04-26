Sharks' Micheal Haley: Ruled out Friday
Haley (ankle), as expected, won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Haley was a long shot to play in Game 1, but has officially been ruled out. Even once cleared to play, the winger may not be able to break into the lineup and could continue watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.
