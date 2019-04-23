Sharks' Micheal Haley: Set to miss Game 7
Haley (ankle) is slated to miss Tuesday's Game 7 matchup with Vegas.
Haley will be on the shelf for his fourth straight contest after getting hurt in Game 3. In the postseason, the winger is averaging a mere 6:06 of ice time and likely won't see significantly more minutes once cleared to play. The Ontario native could even find himself on the outside looking in as a healthy scratch.
