Haley (ankle) is slated to miss Tuesday's Game 7 matchup with Vegas.

Haley will be on the shelf for his fourth straight contest after getting hurt in Game 3. In the postseason, the winger is averaging a mere 6:06 of ice time and likely won't see significantly more minutes once cleared to play. The Ontario native could even find himself on the outside looking in as a healthy scratch.

More News
Our Latest Stories