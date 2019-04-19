Haley (ankle) will not play in Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Haley missed Game 4 with this ankle injury as well. If the Sharks are able to stave off elimination Thursday, the Ontario native's next chance to play would be a Game 6 matchup in Vegas on Sunday. While Haley didn't contribute much on offense in the first three games, he was able to lend a hand on defense, dishing out eight hits and blocking three shots.