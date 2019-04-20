Haley (ankle) did some light skating without any gear Friday morning, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.

The Sharks find themselves in a do-or-die situation for Game 6 against host Vegas on Sunday. Haley averaged only 6:06 of ice time in the first three games of the series, so we doubt the winger would suddenly draw interest in fantasy games even if he was to make a quick turnaround in his recovery.