Sharks' Micheal Haley: Takes twirl ahead of Game 6
Haley (ankle) did some light skating without any gear Friday morning, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
The Sharks find themselves in a do-or-die situation for Game 6 against host Vegas on Sunday. Haley averaged only 6:06 of ice time in the first three games of the series, so we doubt the winger would suddenly draw interest in fantasy games even if he was to make a quick turnaround in his recovery.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...