Granlund (upper body) will suit up versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Granlund returns to the lineup after missing the last six games due to his upper-body injury. Granlund is expected to step into the first-line center role following the injuries to Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (groin). In addition, Granlund will link up with the No. 1 power-play unit.