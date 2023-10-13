Granlund was held out for precautionary reasons during the third period of Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

While it doesn't seem to be a major issue for Granlund, he should still be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Avalanche. The veteran saw 15:36 of ice time Thursday, logging one hit and winning five of his 10 faceoffs.