Granlund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Granlund's goal drought is up to 11 games, and this was his fourth assist in that span. The Sharks have gone 12 contests without scoring more than three goals, and with offense limited all around, it's no surprise Granlund's pace has slowed in the middle of the season. The 32-year-old is at 11 goals, 25 helpers, 108 shots on net, 34 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 42 appearances, playing mainly in a top-line role with a career-high average of 21:13 of ice time per game.