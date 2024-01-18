Granlund (shoulder) will be out week-to-week but likely avoided surgery, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Granlund was injured Tuesday against Chicago and is expected to miss some time but appears to have avoided a long-term recovery. The veteran forward has tallied five goals and 29 points through 38 games this season. In his absence, Tomas Hertl and Luke Kunin will likely see increased roles.