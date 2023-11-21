Granlund recorded a power-play assist and five hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Granlund helped out on a Tomas Hertl tally in the third period. With three assists over his last three games, two of which have come on the power play, Granlund is getting a bit more comfortable with his new team. The 31-year-old has also exceeded 21 minutes of ice time in each of those contests. Overall, he has four helpers, 16 shots on net, 14 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 11 outings.