Granlund (lower body) might be ready to play against the Capitals on Sunday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Granlund -- who was injured in the season opener against the Golden Knights -- could be in line to get back into the lineup. If given the all-clear, the 31-year-old Finn would likely step into the lineup for the recently recalled Ryan Carpenter, who is expected to suit up against Carolina on Friday.