Granlund registered two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Granlund helped out on William Eklund's power-play marker and an even-strength goal by Klim Kostin, both in the second period. The 32-year-old Granlund continues to play steady in a top-line role. He's racked up three goals, 10 assists, 19 shots on net and 14 blocked shots over 13 appearances in March. For the season, the center has 48 points (19 on the power play), 108 shots on net, 55 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 58 contests overall.