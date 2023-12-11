Granlund provided a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Granlund helped out on the Sharks' first two tallies. The 31-year-old has five multi-point efforts over his last eight games, which has been a driving force in the Sharks starting to look competitive in more games. He's up to a strong three goals, 15 assists, 43 shots on net, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances this season. Granlund's spot on the second line is safe as long as his offense remains at least decent.