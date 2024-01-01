Granlund notched a power-play assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Granlund set up Tomas Hertl's tally in the second period. The helper was Granlund's 20th of the campaign, which is all the more impressive given the Sharks' weak offense and the fact he missed two weeks in October. The forward is up to 24 points (eight on the power play), 62 shots on net, 26 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 30 appearances. Most Sharks aren't steady enough for fantasy, but Granlund is one of the exceptions to that rule.