Granlund scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

This was arguably Granlund's best game of the season. He netted a go-ahead goal early in the third period before setting up a Mike Hoffman tally just over a minute later. Granlund's goal was his first of the campaign, and he's up to six points, 23 shots on net, 19 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 14 appearances. While this was a positive step, consistent offense will likely remain difficult to achieve with the Sharks.