Granlund scored a goal and added two assists Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.
His goal came 37 seconds into overtime on a 2-on-0 off a pass from Fabian Zetterlund after a Detroit turnover. Granlund is on quite the run for the toothed teals -- he's riding a four-game, nine-point streak (two goals, seven assists). The goal pushed him to the 500-point mark (148 goals, 352 assists) on his career (770 games).
