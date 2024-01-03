Granlund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Granlund has a helper in each of the last two games. He finished December with 17 points over 14 contests, and he's off to a solid start in January. The 31-year-old has 25 points, 64 shots on net, 26 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 31 appearances this season, playing mainly in a second-line role.