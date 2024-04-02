Granlund logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Granlund is now on a five-game point streak, earning two goals and four assists in that span. The center has three power-play helpers during the streak as well. Granlund has done excellently this season with 51 points, 114 shots on net, 57 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 61 appearances. He should conclude 2023-24 as the Sharks' top-line center.