Granlund (lower body) is week-to-week, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Saturday.
Granlund was injured during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vegas. He was moved to the injured reserve list Friday. The 31-year-old forward scored 10 goals and 41 points in 79 contests in 2022-23.
More News
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Can't finish contest•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Traded to Sharks•
-
Penguins' Mikael Granlund: Pointless streak extended•
-
Penguins' Mikael Granlund: Two points against Philly•
-
Penguins' Mikael Granlund: Ready to play Thursday•