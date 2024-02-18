Granlund notched a power-play assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Granlund helped out on Fabian Zetterlund's tally in the second period. This was Granlund's second straight game with a point. The 31-year-old center is seeing top-line minutes with Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (groin) sidelined. Granlund has 31 points, 80 shots on net, 46 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 41 appearances. He's a bright spot in the Sharks' lineup and should maintain some fantasy appeal while in a top-six role.