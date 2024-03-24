Granlund posted a power-play assist and went minus-4 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Granlund helped out on the second of Fabian Zetterlund's tallies in the second period. The 32-year-old Granlund is up to three goals and eight assists over 12 outings in March as he continues to be a veteran leader among the Sharks' young forwards. The center has 10 goals, 36 helpers, 18 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 55 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 57 appearances.