Granlund posted a power-play assist and went minus-4 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Granlund helped out on the second of Fabian Zetterlund's tallies in the second period. The 32-year-old Granlund is up to three goals and eight assists over 12 outings in March as he continues to be a veteran leader among the Sharks' young forwards. The center has 10 goals, 36 helpers, 18 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 55 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Provides two helpers in win•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: One of each Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Power-play apple vendor•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Sharks' Mikael Granlund: Lends power-play helper•