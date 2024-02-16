Granlund scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Granlund had gone six games without a goal, and he missed six contests with an upper-body injury in that span. The 31-year-old has vaulted to the first-line center role with Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (groin) on the shelf. Granlund is up to six goals, 30 points, 79 shots on net, 42 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's more of a pass-first player, but the large role should give him enough offense to be rostered in standard fantasy formats.