Granlund scored a goal and took three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Granlund extended his productive stretch Monday with a goal midway through the second period, and the 32-year-old playmaker has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five appearances. Granlund has been a productive player for a struggling Sharks team and has racked up 10 points in 13 games in January, tallying four goals and six assists.