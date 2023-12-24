Granlund scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Granlund got the Sharks on the board in the first period and added a helper on Fabian Zetterlund's tally in the second. The 31-year-old Granlund has six multi-point efforts over 11 outings in December. He's yet to see his offense fade, racking up four goals and 23 points through 27 contests. The Finn has added 58 shots on net, 24 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating while mainly playing on the second line.