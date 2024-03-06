Granlund scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist, blocked two shots, logged four PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Granlund did a little bit of nearly everything in the high-scoring contest. The 32-year-old center has six points over his last four games and continues to look good in a top-line role despite the Sharks' overall struggles. He's up to nine goals, 29 assists, 95 shots on net, 51 hits, 41 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 48 appearances this season.