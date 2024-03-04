Granlund opened the scoring during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Granlund rose to the occasion, scoring against the team that drafted him. Still, it's just his eighth tally of the season. While the scoring is infrequent, he has actually provided decent offensive production, which may be going unnoticed since he's playing on an offensively starved, defensively porous team. Granlund is averaging more than 20 minutes per night and has posted a team-leading 36 points in 47 games, for an average of 0.77 points per game. Those aren't Austen Matthews numbers, but there is definitely middle-of-the-lineup value there.