Granlund (lower body) has been designated for injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Granlund was making his Sharks' debut when he reinjured a previous lower-body injury that was originally deemed precautionary. It seems those concerns were warranted as the Finn will now miss the next three contests at minimum after landing on IR. With Logan Couture (lower body), the Sharks are increasingly thin at center and may opt to shift Luke Kunin over from the wing.