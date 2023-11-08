Granlund produced an assist, two blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Granlund earned his point of the season on an Anthony Duclair tally in the first period. The 31-year-old Granlund had 41 points in 79 outings between the Predators and the Penguins in 2022-23, but the Sharks have struggled to score, leaving little offense to go around this season. In addition to the helper, the Finn has five shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through five appearances.