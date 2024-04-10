Granlund posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Granlund is on a nine-game point streak, earning two goals and eight helpers in that span. He assisted on a William Eklund tally in the first period of Tuesday's contest. Granlund has shined as a top-line playmaker with 12 goals, 43 assists, 126 shots on net, 58 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 65 appearances this season.