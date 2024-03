Granlund logged three power-play assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Granlund had a hand in all three of the Sharks' power-play tallies Thursday. The 32-year-old center has two goals and four assists over his last seven outings, with all of those helpers coming on the power play. For the season, he's at 35 points (13 on the power play), 89 shots on net, 50 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 45 appearances.