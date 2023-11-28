Granlund recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Granlund has a goal and five helpers over his last seven contests, with three of his assists in that span coming on the power play. The 31-year-old led the Sharks' forwards with 21:38 of ice time in this game with Tomas Hertl (middle body) out. Granlund is up to seven points, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and a minus-7 raitng through 15 appearances. He could maintain his recent productivity with a short-term boost in playing time given Hertl's injury, which is not expected to be serious.