Novak provided two assists -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

With the Sharks on the power play, Granlund contributed two assists on both of Thomas Bordeleau's goals to help propel the basement-dwelling Sharks out of a nine-game losing streak. Granlund added two shots and a whopping four blocked shots while leading all forwards with 23:39 of ice time. Even with the Sharks in last place, Granlund has eight points - two goals and six assists - in his past six games. With the amount of minutes he plays as a forward, including on the power play, the 32-year old center might be someone worth picking up for managers needing more point production heading towards the fantasy playoffs.