Granlund notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Granlund saw a six-game point streak end in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Coyotes. Through eight contests in December, Granlund has been among the best forwards in the lead with two goals and 12 assists. The 31-year-old is up to 21 points (seven on the power play), 53 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 24 appearances. He looks set to be a top-six fixture for the rest of the season in San Jose.