Granlund scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Granlund remains warm with six points over his last four games. The 31-year-old set up both of Anthony Duclair's tallies Friday before scoring one of his own. Granlund can be a polarizing player in fantasy, especially since he tends to play with a pass-first mindset. He's up to two goals, eight assists, 30 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating through 17 contests this season, filling a top-six role for a Sharks team light on proven veteran scorers.