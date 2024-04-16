Granlund provided an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.

Granlund has two goals and 12 helpers during his 12-game point streak. Granlund keeping the streak alive was one of the few bright spots for the Sharks in one of their worst losses of a brutal season. He's now at 12 goals, 47 helpers, 133 shots on net, 61 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 68 appearances on the year.