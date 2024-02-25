Granlund scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Granlund got the Sharks on the board early in the third period. This was the first time he's scored against the Predators in two games since they traded him away last spring. The 31-year-old forward has three points over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. For the season, Granlund has seven goals, 32 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 43 outings. He'll likely continue to operate as the Sharks' top center with Logan Couture (groin) and Tomas Hertl (knee) out.