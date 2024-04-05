Granlund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Granlund is riding a six-game point streak, earning two goals and five helpers in that span. He set up Klim Kostin's tally late in the third period Thursday to keep the streak alive. Granlund is up to 52 points, 116 shots on net, 58 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 62 appearances this season. The 32-year-old continues to center the Sharks' top line and will likely end the campaign in that role.