Granlund recorded a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.
Granlund has put together three multi-point outings in his last six contests, racking up a combined two goals and seven assists. Despite averaging 2:27 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch, only one of those nine points has been scored on the power play.
