Granlund notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Granlund has racked up two goals and 10 assists during his six-game point streak. The 31-year-old led all Sharks with 25:09 of ice time in this win, and he won 14 of his 22 faceoffs for good measure. Granlund is up to 19 points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 22 appearances. Remarkably, he's shooting a mere 6.4 percent -- better puck luck could see his offense on another level from the already impressive work he's doing now.