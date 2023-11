Granlund posted two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

One of Granlund's helpers came on the power play. The 31-year-old has earned all three of his assists this season over the last five games while playing in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit. The center has added 14 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-5 rating through nine appearances.